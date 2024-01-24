By the end of the year the BYD range will expand with the debut of the new one Act 2. While waiting for the official debut, the first images of the model have been leaked in the Chinese approval documents: it is to all intents and purposes a small crossover focused on value, destined to compete on the market with rivals of the caliber of Jeep Avenger. Few details are still known about this SUV, but we know that it will be exported to Europe in both left-hand and right-hand drive. by 2025.

First rumors

Concretely, we will be faced with a compact electric crossover front-wheel drive, which will be based on BYD's new third-generation electric car platform, better known as e-Platform 3.0. In the range of the Chinese brand, it will fill the gap that has been created between the Dolphin sedan and the Atto 3 crossover. The specifications of the engine and battery are still uncertain (in any case, there are rumors of power of 94 or 174 HP and capacity of the accumulator of 32 kWh or 45.1 kWh), just like those relating to price: in any case we are talking about a price list that will start around 35,000 euros.

The main competitors

We talked about Jeep Avenger as the main market rival of the new Atto 2. But it will certainly not be the only model that BYD has targeted: Autocar also talks about Mini Aceman and the new SUV Smart #5also destined to be presented during this year before its European launch at the beginning of 2025. This list should then be added Volkswagen ID.2Xa new compact SUV scheduled for global sale in 2026 to replace the current combustion-engine T-Cross.

Image: Autocar UK