Cadillac Racing missed out on the podium, but was pleased with its top-five finish at Lone Star Le Mans, its home race of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

After several races where little or less than expected and deserved was achieved, the #2 V-Series.R of Alex Lynn and Earl Bamber achieved a nice fourth place starting from third place in the HYPERCAR grid.

A contact after a few corners with the #35 Alpine dropped them to seventh, but over the course of the 6 Hours of racing around the Circuit Of The Americas the Anglo-New Zealand pair made no mistakes and, maintaining a good pace, managed to stay firmly in contention with the second group of cars.

This also put it in a position to exploit the problems of others, when Toyota, Porsche and BMW had accidents and penalties, climbing back to a fourth place in the final, which leaves excellent ideas for the future.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We qualified a good third and to finish in the top four for the fourth time in a row is fantastic, but I have to admit I was disappointed not to get pole position. We were so close so many times, but we did our best and the car is great,” said Lynn.

“Our goal for the race was a podium and it would have been a top scorer, I think the result is positive. We finished only behind Ferrari and Toyota and we know they are very strong, so we should be proud of that.”

“It’s a result we have to exploit 100%, it was our first race where we could really work on the details and understand what we need in the car, fighting on the edge of tenths on every lap.”

Bamber added: “I think it was a really positive day, we managed to do the maximum and work well. It would have been nice to get the podium, but we come home with a solid result.”

“The incident on the first lap didn’t affect the whole race much and we were quite lucky because it could have been worse. We managed to survive, do a clean first stint, and get through the rest. I’m proud of everyone.”