The UAE Government Cyber Security Council has recommended that users update their Chrome browser to the latest version from Google.
The Council said on its account on the “X” platform: Google recently issued emergency security updates for the Chrome browser, to address security vulnerabilities, so the Cyber Security Council recommends that you update your devices’ Chrome browser to the latest version from Google.
