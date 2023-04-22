Cadillac Racing has chosen to put Jack Aitken on the V-Series.R #3 at the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps, the third event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship scheduled in the Ardennes next week.

In Belgium, the American manufacturer has in fact entered a second LMDh car with Sébastien Bourdais and Renger Van Der Zande at the wheel to prepare well for the commitment of the following 24h of Le Mans, where the third example prepared by Action Express Racing and present with the #311 again for the British, Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims.

At the wheel of the usual #2 of the FIA ​​WEC there will always be Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber and Richard Westbrook, giving a hand to the aforementioned companions who will join them in the Ardennes in the Chip Ganassi Racing pits.

“Driving such an incredible circuit in the Cadillac V.Series R will be an invaluable addition to our preparation for Le Mans,” said Aitken. that binds us. The collaboration with Seb and Renger will be great for me personally, because I will be able to learn from two great guys”.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Mike O’Gara, Operations Director at CGR, added: “We are thrilled to have Jack join Sébastien and Renger to share duties on the #3 at Spa. This is just another example of the ‘One Team’ concept which Cadillac Racing stands for. We appreciate Jack’s insights into the car and hope it strengthens preparation for Cadillac Racing’s assault on the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.”

Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM sportscar program manager: “We are grateful to everyone involved in this program who collaborate and increase our strengths, and our capabilities.”

Chris Mitchum, Director of Operations at Action Express Racing, comments: “This further expands our opportunity to learn and work as one team at Le Mans.”