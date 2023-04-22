A landslide that buried several trucks this week at one of the main crossing points between Pakistan and Afghanistan left eight people dead, according to a new balance released this Saturday by the authorities.

The collapse occurred in the early hours of last Tuesday at the Torkham border post, where dozens of trucks were parked on the side of a hill. In the first balance, at least two dead and eight wounded were counted.

“So far, we have found seven bodies,” said Bilal Faizi, spokesman for Pakistani relief services, adding that an eighth victim was being pulled out of the rubble.

“We had removed 60% of the rubble, but yesterday [sexta-feira] another landslide occurred in the same area, which delayed rescue operations,” he added.

The border crossing has been re-established after being closed for several days due to the landslide.

Most of the collapse took place within 120 meters of the border crossing and was followed by fires started by the gas stoves drivers used for cooking and breaking their Ramadan fast.

A local administrative official, Ali Raza, said heavy machinery had been used for months to widen the hills around the border post.

According to Raza, torrential rain overnight from Monday to Tuesday may also have contributed to the landslide.