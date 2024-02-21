The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has published the first Balance of Performance table for the start of the 2024 season, at the starting line with the 1812 Km of Qatar.

All values ​​will come into force starting with the Prologue tests scheduled for the weekend of 24-25 February, and will then be reiterated – unless changes are made during the course of the work by the FIA ​​and ACO technicians – for the Lusail race on March 2.

The big news this year concerns the increase in ballast to be applied to the minimum weight (1030 kg) of Hypercar Class cars – i.e. LMDh and LMH – which will now be 70 kg in total, i.e. 20 kg more than in 2023 .

This immediately affects Toyota, which will find itself running on 1089 kg, being able to exploit a maximum power of 510 kW and 914 MJ of energy per stint, with activation of all-wheel drive via a hybrid system fixed to the front axle from 190 km/ h and up, both in dry and wet conditions.

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Interesting to note that the second heaviest LMH prototype on the grid will be the debutant Isotta Fraschini: the Tipo 6 LMH-C managed by Team Duqueine was given a total weight of 1085 kg, but benefiting from a greater maximum power than the equal GR010 Hybrids at 514 kW, plus 917 MJ of energy per stint, with hybrid activation at 190 km/h, the same as the Toyota and also the Ferrari.

The 499Ps, which are three this year due to the private car entered by AF Corse, will compete at 1075 kg, with 503 kW of maximum power and 902 MJ of energy per stint to be exploited.

Peugeot will present itself with the 9X8 in the 2023 version, therefore without any innovations such as a rear wing and wheels of different sizes; there will be no additional weight for the Leone prototype, which will be able to activate all-wheel drive from 150 km/h, with 520 kW of maximum power and 904 MJ of energy available per stint.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Moving on to the LMDh cars, the lightest is the Cadillac with 1032 kg, being able to count on 499 kW of maximum power and 890 MJ of energy. Its 2023 rival, the Porsche 963, is at 1048 kg, with 505 kW of power and 900 MJ of energy.

Then there are the models making their absolute debut in the World Championship category and here the most penalized in terms of weight is the Alpine, forced to run on 1070 kg, with 510 kW of maximum power and 909 MJ of energy per stint.

The BMW M Hybrid V8 has 10 kg less than the A424, at 1060 kg, counting on 506 kW of maximum power and 904 MJ of energy, while Lamborghini, on its very first outing with the Iron Lynx team, will have an SC63 1041 Kg, 502 kW of maximum power and 895 MJ of energy to use.

View AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: AF Corse

In the brand new LMGT3 Class the tables include weights, parameters for power and maximum energy per stint, and rear wing inclination, as well as the ground clearance set for all at 50mm.

The heaviest car of all is the Lexus at 1345 kg, followed at 1332 kg by the Lamborghini, which is 1 kg more than the Corvette and Ferrari.

1327 are the kg assigned to McLaren, which is followed by Ford at 1326 kg and BMW at 1321 kg.

Aston Martin at 1318 kg and Porsche at 1315 kg are the lightest GT3s among the 9 brands represented in the category.

As per the regulations, weights will finally be assigned based on the results achieved throughout the season and the championship positions occupied race by race.

The relevant table is currently empty and these values ​​will appear from the second calendar event.

Akkodis ASP, Lexus RC F GT3 Photo by: AKKA-ASP

Finally, for the two classes the dedicated tire specialists – Michelin for the Hypercars and Goodyear for the LMGT3 – provided the pressure values ​​to be used and the degrees of camber in the vehicle settings.

In a separate document, the FIA ​​and ACO then highlighted that radio communications between teams and cars on the track must take place exclusively in English,

except in exceptional circumstances or special authorizations granted by the WEC Committee.

In case of failure to comply with the instructions, the Stewards will impose sanctions at their discretion.

WEC – 1812 Km of Qatar: BoP HYPERCAR

WEC – 1812 Km of Qatar: BoP LMGT3

WEC – 1812 Km of Qatar: Pressures and Camber Prologue

WEC – Radio Communications