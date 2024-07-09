The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship stops in Sao Paulo for the 6h next Sunday and at Alpine Endurance Team the goal is to get back to work with the right spirit to get a good result.

The withdrawal of both A424s from the 24 Hours of Le Mans after just 6 hours of racing was a huge blow to morale, but there was also the awareness that problems with the Mecachrome engine could crop up at any moment.

It is true that if the French brand made a terrible impression at its home race, it is also true that in Brazil everyone will start from scratch, having never been to Interlagos before, where both the circuit and the weather conditions could play a leading role, providing surprises and twists.

As Charles Milesi/Ferdinand Habsburg/Paul-Loup Chatin and Nicolas Lapierre/Mick Schumacher/Matthieu Vaxiviere prepare to get back behind the wheel of their respective #35 and #36 Alpines after simulator training, the team stresses that the work at home over the last month has been carried out to resolve the issues that have plagued the Oreca-chassisted LMDh in order to have a race that will have its say.

#36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Nicolas Lapierre, Mick Schumacher, Matthieu Vaxiviere Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It’s always exciting to discover a new circuit, even more so when it’s a legendary track and in a country so passionate about motorsport. Interlagos is an old-school circuit, very different to those we’ve already experienced this season. Among the challenges, the ups and downs of the track mean that the car is rarely straight in the braking zones,” highlights Team Principal Philippe Sinault.

“As the drivers brake with a lot of downforce, it will be crucial for them to be comfortable with the balance. Acceleration on the many inclines and climbs should also be very interesting.”

“The track is very demanding on the tyres, especially the right rear. The weather is always unpredictable, so we will do everything we can to prepare for all scenarios.”

“We are looking forward to resuming our work with positivity and confirming our potential after Le Mans. We believe we have identified our problems and have developed several corrective measures.”

“We know our package much better; we have done a lot of work in advance at home and we are determined to do well.”