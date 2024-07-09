Deck Nine Games has released a new Life is Strange: Double Exposure trailer entirely dedicated to Safione of the central characters in the narrative of the new chapter of the series, which will once again see Max Caufield in the role of protagonist.
Safiya Llewellyn-Fayyad, or Safi to her friends, is described as an aspiring poet, daughter of the dean of Caledon University and Max’s closest friend, a person with a sunny and extremely sociable character, who tries in every way to help the protagonist come out of her shell. As we know since the announcement trailer of Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Safi will be the protagonist of a tragedy which will set the events of the story in motion, after Max finds the girl lifeless on a bench, apparently murdered under mysterious circumstances.
Max Caufield’s New Powers
In this regard, the video offers more details on the Origins of Max’s new abilities. The girl, in an attempt to awaken her power to rewind time (already seen in the first Life is Strange) to save Safi, inadvertently creates an alternate timeline, where her friend is still alive, but still in danger.
During the adventure it will be possible move between the two realitiesthe one in which Safi is still alive and the one in which she died, to collect clues and prevent this tragedy. Will he succeed? It will probably depend on the player’s choices during the course of the game, which we remind you will be available starting from October 29th. Previously, the team at Deck Nine Games also presented a lengthy gameplay video and explained how the game will connect to the events and player decisions in the first installment of the series.
#Life #Strange #Double #Exposure #Trailer #Introduces #Safi #Reveals #Details #Maxs #Powers
Leave a Reply