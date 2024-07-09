Deck Nine Games has released a new Life is Strange: Double Exposure trailer entirely dedicated to Safione of the central characters in the narrative of the new chapter of the series, which will once again see Max Caufield in the role of protagonist.

Safiya Llewellyn-Fayyad, or Safi to her friends, is described as an aspiring poet, daughter of the dean of Caledon University and Max’s closest friend, a person with a sunny and extremely sociable character, who tries in every way to help the protagonist come out of her shell. As we know since the announcement trailer of Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Safi will be the protagonist of a tragedy which will set the events of the story in motion, after Max finds the girl lifeless on a bench, apparently murdered under mysterious circumstances.