It was another season to be framed for AF Corse, which at its debut in the LMP2 Class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship won the title of the PRO / AM category.

In addition to celebrating the world champion in LMGTE PRO with Ferrari, the Piacenza team gives an encore with the trio formed by François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera, who at the wheel of the Oreca 07-Gibson # 83 return to the top of the world after having triumphed in 2021 in LMGTE AM with a 488.

Perrodo helped finance this year’s program by trying to move up to a higher category, with the help of the two official Ferrari GT drivers who were able to gain experience aboard a prototype in view of the arrival of the Maranello Hypercar in 2023. .

At 8h in Bahrain the trio achieved the fourth success out of six races disputed after those posted in Sebring, Spa-Francorchamps and Fuji, which combined with the podium in Monza cancels the only drawback of the season, namely that fourth place arrived at 24h of Le Mans between problems and errors.

# 83 AF Corse Oreca 07-Gibson LMP2: François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera Photo by: AG Photo / Manganaro

“It was a very tough season, even in this final in the desert, but the team was extraordinary and we were able to crown the championship success in the most exciting way, on the first step of the podium”, declared Rovera, in his second World Championship. in a row that is seeing the Varese man grow more and more, with speed, clarity and calmness.

“We saw the Oreca for the first time just a year ago and within a few months already at Sebring we were at the top. Then we kept up there round after round, fighting meter by meter with competitive rivals, thanks to dedication and to the determination that everyone has been able to put into this enterprise “.

# 83 AF Corse Oreca 07-Gibson LMP2: François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera Photo by: AG Photo / Manganaro

The difficulties were represented by the novelty of the world of prototypes for the # 83 crew, among other things in a category like the LMP2 where often the success at the last corner is at stake.

The goodness of the work of the AF Corse team and the quality not only of the two Ferrari guys, but also the skill of a competitor with a Bronze license such as Perrodo has amalgamated the ingredients for another great success, often seeing them vying for the top parts of the ranking against higher rated rivals.

“We are really happy and personally I am happy that this second title, although this time not on a Ferrari, has reached its first season in prototypes and as an official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver. It was a new, exciting challenge and the results proved us right”.

# 83 AF Corse Oreca 07-Gibson LMP2: François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera Photo by: AG Photo / Manganaro