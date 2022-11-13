Yesterday with an official press release the production of Big Brother Vip has made public the news of the positivity to the Covid of four competitors. These are Patrizia Rossetti, Luca Onestini, Charlie Gnocchi and Attilio Romita. The authors of the reality show stated that the situation is currently under constant monitoring and invited the other competitors to warn them immediately if they felt any suspicious symptoms.

In the house of the Big Brother Vip the Covid situation is becoming quite serious. As already mentioned, in the last few hours the state of health of the Vipponi it is constantly monitored, even if it is expected that the four competitors who have positive results will certainly not be the only ones.

In these last hours, in fact, some of the Vipponi present in the house have informed the production of the reality show to hear the gods symptoms suspicious. This little girl Wilma Goich felt some pain in her bones, Giaele De Donà was feverish while Oriana and Nikita said they didn’t feel well at all.

But that’s not all. According to what emerged, it seems that Antonino Spinalbese and Alberto De Pisis have informed the production that they no longer feel the smells and flavors. Even if the topic is current, during the live the directing censors the speeches related to Covid.

Following what emerged, in these hours the faithful viewers of the program are wondering what will happen in the coming days. According to many, it is necessary for the program to take a break in order to isolate everyone sanitize the House. It now seems clear that within the Big Brother Vip a real outbreak has been created.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be updates about this story that is making the main gossip pages talk so much. We will see what decision the production of the reality will make regarding the outbreak created inside the house.