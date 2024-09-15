The Municipal Government invited the people of Chihuahua to visit the website Vista Chihuahua Capital: https://visitachihuahuacapital.com/, where both citizens and tourists can quickly and easily learn about the wide variety of activities available in the city.

This digital portal makes it possible to create itineraries or travel guides for visitors who want to learn about the city’s main attractions, as it is possible to consult this page from any mobile device.

The site provides up-to-date information on restaurants, museums, bars, shops, concerts, sporting events, hiking trails, hotels and transportation, as well as in-state travel opportunities.

The website will be a great tool, as tourists will be able to have a guided tour of the city, which will allow them to better enjoy their stay.

It will also benefit local businesses by promoting their products and services so that more people have access to them.