Crunchyroll announces the imminent arrival of the animated adaptation of Kaiju No. 8 on its platform. The anime will be available in simulcast with Japan starting next year April 13with the episodes that will be broadcast live every Saturday at 4pm (Italian time). For those who miss the live broadcast it will be possible watch the episode starting at 5.30pm (Italian time).

We leave you now with a new trailer for the anime, below which you can find more details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

“KAIJU NO. 8” ON CRUNCHYROLL FROM APRIL 13

Rome, Italy (26 March 2024) – Crunchyroll is building a “house” of monstrous dimensions to welcome the highly anticipated Kaiju No. 8. For the first time, the world's premier anime platform will broadcast new episodes of the series live every week in more than 200 countries and territories globally, at exactly the same time as it broadcasts in Japan, starting on Saturday 13 April at 4pm.

In case fans can't catch them live, the new episodes of Kaiju No. 8 will be available on Crunchyroll every Saturday at 5.30pm. Subscribers will be able to visit the page official OfKaiju No. 8 on Crunchyroll to add it to their Watchlist as a reminder.

Additionally, Crunchyroll will produce several dubs of Kaiju No. 8 in Italian, English, Latin American Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Not only that, Crunchyroll will provide fans with a full language offering at the same time as the Japanese release, starting Saturday, April 13th at 5:30pm with new episodes every week!

The anime is based on the original manga created by Naoya Matsumoto. Kaiju No. 8 is animated by Production IG(PSYCHO-PASS; GHOST IN THE SHELL) with the kaiju artwork and design oversight of the Studio Khara (Evangelion:New Theatrical Edition, Shin Godzilla (Pre Visualization Development).

The series is directed by Shigeyuki Miya (director and character designer of Onihei; director of The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior) And Tomomi Kamiya(Yotsuiro Biyori). The composition of the series and the script were written by Ichiro Okouchi (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury; story draft and series composition on Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion).

The rest of the technical cast comprises the animation direction and character design of Tetsuya Nishio (Naruto; Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2nd GIG); the kaiju design of Mahiro Maeda (concept art and designer of Mad Max: Fury Road; Godzilla Image Designer on Shin Godzilla; Director and Concept Art Director from Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time); artistic direction by Shinji Kimura (Tekkonkinkreet; Blood Blockade Battlefront), photograph by Eiji Arai (Kuroko's Basketball; PSYCHO-PASS) assembly of Aya Hida (Attack on Titan; 2019's Fruits Basket) and music composed by Yuta Bandoh (Towako Omameda and Her Three Ex-husbands; BEAUTIFUL).

Japanese cast and characters:

Masaya Fukunishi it's Kafka Hibino / Kaiju No. 8

Asami Seto It's Mina Ashiro

Wataru Katoh It's Reno Ichikawa

Fairouz Ai It's Kikoru Shinomiya

Kengo Kawanishi It's Soshiro Hoshina

Yuki Shin It's Iharu Furuhashi

Keisuke Komoto It's Haruichi Izumo

Shunsuke Takeuchi It's Aoi Kaguragi

Italian dubbing:

Mattia Bressan it's Kafka Hibino / Kaiju No. 8

Ezio Vivolo It's Reno Ichikawa

Martina Tamburello It's Kikoru Shinomiya

Kaiju No. 8 official synopsis:

In a world plagued by creatures called Kaiju, Kafka Hibino wants to join the Japan Defense Force. He promises to join that group together with his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. However, their lives take different directions. While working to clean up the residue left from battles against the Kaiju, Kafka meets Reno Ichikawa. Reno's determination to join the Defense Force rekindles the promise Kafka made and he wants to join Mina to protect humanity.

Official site: kaiju-no8.net/en

Official English Twitter: twitter.com/KaijuNo8_O_EN

Crunchyroll publishes the manga Kaiju No. 8 in France and Germany from 2021 and 2022 respectively, as top sellers. In Italy the manga is published by Star Comics.

