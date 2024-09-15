Ciudad Juarez.- A fire broke out in a carpentry workshop tonight in the Luis Olague neighborhood, affecting some neighboring houses, according to unofficial reports.

The General Coordination of Civil Protection reported that the fire occurred at the intersection of Tepehuanas and Profesora Emilia Pérez Payán streets, in the west of the city, where firefighters and the Rescue Department arrived.

The fire has been contained and the completion of the work will be reported in the next few minutes, in order to then continue with the corresponding expert report to determine whether the fire was caused by arson or an incidental fire.

No one was injured, despite the alleged damage to neighbouring houses.