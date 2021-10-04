Sudden mourning in the world of the web, the well-known influencer and youtuber Mel Thompson died at 35

A serious mourning hit the world of the web in recent days. Unfortunately the note youtuber and influencer Mel Thompson And died at 35, for reasons still from to clarify. He left 4 children and it was her husband who broke the sad news with a long and heartbreaking message on social media.

Really news sad and dramatic which broke the hearts of thousands of people, including his colleagues, but also his own followers. Many have commented on the post with messages from condolences for the family.

A lost sudden, which obviously shook everyone. The young mom was talking on the web about how put on makeup and also of its thousand adventures with its young.

According to information released by one of her friend, Mel Thompson suffered from one rare condition, call Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. A disease comprising a diverse group of hereditary diseases.

It affects the connective tissue. It is characterized by joint hyperplasia, hyperelastic skin and tissue fragility. The woman found out about this after a visit from the doctor, as he accused some strange illnesses.

The husband Puffin a few days after the tragic death, he wanted to inform everyone of what had happened. He has received thousands of messages from his followers on what had happened to his wife, because he had published his last post on September 24th and then it was disappearance.

The heartbreaking words of Mel Thompson’s husband about the tragic loss

It’s nice to see how loved she was. And she shared the love she received with all of us. I will continue to love her and will miss her forever. He was such a mainstay for our family. She talked non-stop with our children and they talked to her. He tried to help them, to support them, to accompany them on their growth path. And it didn’t matter how bad he felt.

She stroked my back when I arrived and jumped onto the bed next to her as she worked, tirelessly, to post her videos. Everyone knows how talented she was as an artist, but few know how wonderful she was in private. He would do anything to help others. I would like to have it back.

