Vaccination obligation for over 50s, more smart working and new rules for school. New government squeeze against the covid that runs and yesterday recorded over 189,000 infections and 231 deaths. The go-ahead from the Council of Ministers to the new decree arrived yesterday evening, at the end of a day that first saw a control room between the Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the heads of delegation of the majority forces, then the confrontation with the Regions and finally the Cdm.

The Council of Ministers approved a decree law that aims to “slow down” the growth curve of infections related to the pandemic and to provide greater protection to those categories that are more exposed and are at greater risk of hospitalization, explained Palazzo Chigi.

“We intervene to save lives”, “we want to slow the growth of the contagion curve and push the Italians who have not yet vaccinated themselves to do so”, said Draghi at the end of the CDM, underlining how these new measures want to “preserve the proper functioning of the hospital structures and, at the same time, keep schools and businesses open “. “We intervene in particular – he explained – on the age groups that are most at risk of hospitalization to reduce the pressure on hospitals and save lives”.

Super green pass for over 50s

The text introduces the vaccination obligation for all those who have reached the age of 50. For public and private workers aged 50, the reinforced Green pass will be required for access to workplaces as of date from February 15th next. Without age limits, the vaccination obligation is extended to university staff thus equated to school staff.

“The obligation does not exist in case of ascertained danger to health, in relation to specific clinical conditions documented, certified by the general practitioner or by the vaccinator, in compliance with the circulars of the Ministry of Health regarding exemption from the anti SARS vaccination -CoV-2; in such cases vaccination can be omitted or deferred. Immunization following a natural disease, proven by the notification made by the attending physician, determines the postponement of the vaccination. until June 15, 2022“.

Workers over 50 who do not have the “Super green pass” are considered unjustified absences, without disciplinary consequences and with the right to keep the employment relationship, until the presentation of the aforementioned certifications, and in any case no later than June 15, 2022, without disciplinary consequences and with the right to keep the employment relationship “. For the days of unjustified absence “no salary or other remuneration or emolument, however denominated, is due”. For violations of the Super green pass for workers over 50 “the administrative sanction it is established in the payment of a sum from € 600 to € 1,500 and the disciplinary consequences according to the respective sector regulations remain unchanged “.

Smart working

Maximum use of smart working recommended in the coming weeks, both in the public and in the private sector. “We have taken an extraordinary decision”, declared Renato Brunetta, Minister for Public Administration, at the end of the Council of Ministers. “The world of public work and the world of private work will adopt all the agile and remote working schemes already present within their contractual and regulatory regulations. The private sector will use maximum flexibility to guarantee safety and services and to lower the contagion curve. Public work will do the same thing. The circular, signed by me and Minister Orlando, is immediately in force to bring together the maximum efficiency of services to families and businesses with maximum safety, and with the contribution to controlling the evolution of the pandemic curve ”, he said.

School

The rules for the management of positivity cases in schools also change. For the little ones, or for the primary school, already in the presence of a positive case, the suspension of activities is envisaged for a period of 10 days. In elementary school, however, surveillance with testing is activated with a positive case. The activity in the classroom continues by carrying out a rapid or molecular antigen test as soon as the case of positivity (T0) is known, a test that will be repeated after five days (T5). In the presence of two or more positives, for the class in which the positive cases occur, the Dad is expected for a duration of ten days.

As for the secondary school of I and II degree, therefore middle schools, high schools, technical institutes etc etc, up to a case of positivity in the same class, self-monitoring is foreseen and with the use, in the classroom, of FFP2 masks. With two cases in the same class, integrated digital teaching is provided for those who have completed the primary vaccination cycle for more than 120 days, who have recovered for more than 120 days, who have not received the booster dose. For all the others, it is foreseen the continuation of the activities in presence with self-surveillance and the use of FFP2 masks in the classroom. With three cases in the same class the Dad is expected for ten days.