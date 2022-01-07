Weather There is only a few cents of frosty weather coming across the country over the weekend

The weather is cooling down considerably by the middle of next week.

Rapsakka the frost is banging all over the country today. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, most countries have 10 to 20 degrees below zero. The south and southwest and the coast of Ostrobothnia are a little milder. In Lapland, on the other hand, the mercury in thermometers can drop to 30 degrees Celsius in some places.

“Today is a decent frosty day, the cold northern airflow (affects) Finland,” says Ari Mustala, a meteorologist on duty.

Clouds vary in the southern and central parts of the country, with little snow in places. Snowfall may be stronger in the coastal areas of Ostrobothnia, which is why the Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of potentially dangerous driving conditions in the provinces of Central Ostrobothnia and Ostrobothnia until 2 p.m.

According to Fintraffic’s road traffic center, dusty snow reduces visibility in Ostrobothnia. In some places, heavy snowfall makes driving conditions very poor.

All In total, snowfall at the weekend is low in Finland. According to meteorologist Mustala, the rainfall forecast is only a few cents of new snow. There will be some snowfall on the south of the country on Saturday.

“On the night before Saturday, the wind will initially weaken and the frost will intensify in the south to 12–22 degrees. Elsewhere, there are 15–25 degrees below zero, in Lapland it can be as high as 30 ”, says Mustala.

On Saturday day, the weather in the southern parts of the country will cool to 5-10 degrees as the east wind begins to intensify. Light snow is expected in southern and southwestern Finland during the afternoon and evening.

“However, there is still severe frost on Saturday in much of the country. In the central and northern parts, the frost is 15 to 20 degrees. The northernmost part of Lapland is a bit milder, ”says Mustala.

On Sunday snowfall will weaken further, and snow will no longer come to southern and eastern Finland in some places. Frost moves in 5–15 degrees in much of the country. In the north it is colder, rainy and partly clear.

“Sunday is quite cold in northern Finland, with a wide range of 15-30 degrees Celsius,” says Mustala.

At the beginning of next week, the high pressure will intensify in Finland, and the frost will be severe all over the country on Monday. The night before Tuesday is cold, especially in southern and central Finland: 20 degrees south of the night frost. As of Wednesday, the weather is starting to condense significantly.

“It would seem that in the countries of half a week, low pressure is coming from the west, and the south winds are intensifying considerably. There will be some snowfall, and the temperature will actually rise between 1 and -5 degrees across the country, ”says Mustala.