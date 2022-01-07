“[…] When I learned of his disappearance, I was in Hawaii with my in-laws. Pironi telephoned me to inform me that Gilles had had a bad accident. It was something we all knew could happen at any moment. It could happen on his helicopter, or on his boat, or on his Bronco, or on his Formula 1 car. Each time he went to the limit and every time he tried to overcome it, always going a little further. […] The day after his death I was contacted by Ferrari to replace him, at the suggestion of Pironi. Ferrari knew that I would not have been able to say no. However, it is not correct to say that I replaced him. You cannot replace a friend or an opponent. It simply takes its place. I was probably particularly motivated, I had the feeling that I was doing it not for me but for us. I had to finish his job, and that made me strong, to know that I was doing it for someone I really cared about.

To Imola ’83 it was incredibly excited to race in the Ferrari. Deploying on the grid I saw a banner of the fans saying “Tambay avenges Gilles” and on the asphalt they had painted a Canadian flag near my starting position. I was leading with a few laps to go and I was just managing the engine when I started having problems with the draft of petrol along the curve of the Tamburello. At that point I started thinking “Oh no, shit !, I’m not going to be able to finish the race”. Suddenly something hit my helmet. I have no idea what it was, maybe a bird. I looked around and back but saw nothing. I had the feeling that I had been shaken by something spiritual. I thought that at that moment Gilles was in the car with me. At that moment I said to myself “I have to do it for Gilles”. I found my concentration and won. “

Patrick Tambay

Adapted from Machina.2 – “Gilles Villeneuve”