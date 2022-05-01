Monday, May 2, 2022
Weather The weather in the early part of the week is getting colder than usual, with heavy snow in northern Lapland

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2022
in World Europe
In Monday, up to 10 cents of snow can fall in northern Lapland.

Weather continues in the week beginning cooler than usual. Temperatures are several degrees colder than average at the beginning of the week, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

In Monday, up to 10 cents of snow can fall in northern Lapland. Further south, the rains come as water and are lower, but still windy.

Temperatures in the southern part of the country are in the range of 10 to 12 degrees on Monday. Lapland is at zero or slightly on the plus side in the first part of the week.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a wind warning to the southern and central parts of the country on Monday. As a warning, the southwest wind will be strong from noon.

