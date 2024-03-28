Weather | The temperature rose to over 10 degrees in the Helsinki region

Easter in the Helsinki region is turning into spring. There will be both rain and sunshine.

Southerners currents make the Easter season of the Helsinki region spring. However, there will be variable weather, sun and rain. Nocturnal frosts were avoided in the capital region during Easter, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Heikki Sinisalo.

Thursday dawned in the Helsinki region with dust. “A beautiful spring day. The sun is shining, and the temperature rises quite high”, Sinisalo describes the day's weather.

In northern Helsinki, the temperature can rise up to nine degrees. The sea cools down so much that the temperature near the shore remains cooler, but the difference to the temperatures in northern Helsinki is by no means terribly large.

For example, in Vantaa at the Helsinki-Vantaa measuring station and in Hyvinkää at the Hyvinkänkylä measuring station, the temperature broke the ten-degree mark in the afternoon. In Maasoja in Vihtin, the limit of 11 degrees was broken.

Good Friday low pressure will arrive in the capital region, and the weather will turn rainy and the temperature will remain cooler than Thursday.

“There will be scattered rain throughout the day. It probably doesn't rain all the time. The most likely continuous rain will come in the evening.”

Saturday looks like it will be dusty again – the day may also be sunny.

On Saturday, however, the temperature will not rise as high as on Thursday. The sun will probably shine on Saturday, and then the temperature will rise well above five degrees, Sinisalo estimates.

Department of Meteorology according to the forecast, Sunday will also be a rain day. However, it is uncertain how cloudy the day will be. The temperature will settle at 5–10 degrees in the capital region.

Sinisalo says that the low pressure is rotating in such a way that it is difficult to assess Monday's weather at this stage. “However, it is worth preparing for unstable weather. However, compared to Thursday and Saturday, the day seems to be cool.”

According to the forecast, after Easter, the capital region will again experience a cooler period, when the flow turns to the north.

“The forecast for next week is quite uncertain. Night frosts seem to be coming, but maybe not day frosts,” says Sinisalo.

Easter in the Helsinki region is turning into spring. There will be both rain and sunshine.