What were you doing in 1998? Listen to My Heart Will Go On? Watch Saving Private Ryan? In any case, your world will have looked different than it does now. What has not changed in those 26 years is the Lamborghini logo. The brand itself also thought it was time for a refresher and so the golden bull is now being refined a bit.

Lambo started in 1953 with a pyramid-shaped emblem containing the letters F, L and C. Those letters stand for 'Ferruccio Lamborghini Cento'. Ten years later, the logo with a bull appeared on the first passenger cars. Unlike the modern Lambo logo, the golden male cow was placed on a dark red background. In 1974 the background became black. It wasn't until 1998 that the next update came: some more shadows were added to the bull and the font changed.

This is Lamborghini's new logo

In the gallery above you will find an overview of the new logo as it will appear on the cars, in black and white and in white and black. The bull has darkened; the golden glow with different shades is gone. What remains is a dull gold color with black drawings. The same applies to the letters above the bull. Lamborghini calls the colors 'minimalist, yet bold'.

According to Lamborghini, the new logo has been designed with the company's pillars in mind. These pillars are 'bold, unexpected and authentic'. The brand is also proud to announce that for the first time in history, the bull will also be visible separately from the emblem, so that the animal will be even more prominent in online communications, for example. It is not yet clear whether electric Lambos will receive a special logo in the future.