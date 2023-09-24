Weather | The southwest flow brings changeable and warm weather

The temperature can reach up to 20 degrees in the south in the second half of the week.

Southwest flow will bring variable but warm weather to Finland in the next few days, says the weather service company Foreca on its website.

Rain moves over the land, but it doesn’t rain all the time. Daytime temperatures vary from 15–17 degrees in the southern and central parts of the country to mostly 10–15 degrees in Lapland.

A wind warning for land areas has been issued for Monday in Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia and North Ostrobothnia, says weather Institute. There is a 30 percent chance of dangerously strong southwesterly winds Monday night and into Tuesday night. The wind speed can be 15 meters per second in gusts.

According to Foreca, the least amount of rain will fall in the south in the coming days. In the central and northern parts of the country, there is heavy rain, so the amount of rain varies greatly locally. Cloudiness varies both temporally and locally.

In the second half of the week, the temperature can reach up to 20 degrees in the south.

At the end of the week, the weather will possibly cool down, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s message service in X.