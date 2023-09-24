In 2018, a group of twenty-somethings from the Nordic countries stormed the Costa del Sol. They arrived with violence rarely seen in Spain that surprised even the most experienced police officers. Over time, investigators dubbed them the Swedes clan and finally managed to arrest them. What is considered its hard core is made up of two pairs of brothers who were tried last spring in Malaga. One of them confessed to two murders and the other three revealed to be his accomplices. Now this gang of hitmen is considered dismantled forever. Two of them—the Abdul Karims, Swedes—are serving time in prison. And two others—the Mekkys, Danes raised in Sweden—have already been expelled from the country and are prohibited from returning for a decade. One of them is its leader, Amir Mekky, who was arrested the same day he was preparing to be released and later extradited to Sweden. There he is serving preventive detention accused of “drug trafficking and weapons possession,” according to prosecutor Lisa Åberg, in charge of his case, born from the police operation that intercepted millions of encrypted conversations in the Encrochat application and has revolutionized the fight against crime. narco

The investigation to put an end to this clan was quick. It started in May 2018 after a gunman murdered David Ávila, alias Maradona, in San Pedro Alcántara (Marbella). Just as the victim was leaving his son’s communion and getting into the car with his family, a motorist got out of a white Yamaha T-Max and shot him several times. He killed him on the spot. Three months later, in August, Sofian Ahmed Barrak, alias The Zocato, was shot nine times at point-blank range at the door of his house in Estepona. Someone was waiting for him hiding behind some containers and, when he left the house at dawn, they murdered him. Three of those considered to be the perpetrators of both events were arrested in November of that year. Amir Mekky was missing, who fell in the summer of 2020 in Dubai. The investigation and the trial date were delayed so much that two of them exceeded four years of preventive detention, the maximum in Spain, and were released before trial. Previously, another of the members, Karim Abdul Karim, had been tried and sentenced to 34 years in prison for four crimes of attempted murder, criminal organization, possession of explosives, falsification of documents, continued damage and animal abuse after placing two bombs in a house in Benahavís and in an industrial warehouse in San Pedro Alcántara.

Police cordon in the area of ​​Marbella where David Ávila, ‘Maradona’, was murdered in May 2018. ALF (EFE)

The four appeared as the main defendants in the murders of Maradona and El Zocato in a trial that was held in April at the Provincial Court of Malaga in the presence of a popular jury. The prosecutor initially requested permanent, reviewable prison for them, as well as different sentences for four other accomplices. The course of the trial took a script turn when the first doubts arose about the evidence collected during the investigation. (Lawyer Gonzalo Boyé warned of this days before by assuring that he had “a truck of evidence” to dismantle the police hypothesis). Thus, in parallel to the sessions, the parties established a dialogue that ended in an agreement in which all parties benefited. The prosecutor, because he managed to get the accused to plead guilty to the facts and avoid a possible acquittal. The defenses, because they obtained very low sentences for their clients—thanks to the mitigating circumstances of confession and reparation for damage—which, in addition, evaded the possibility of permanent, reviewable prison. And the family accusation because he managed to breathe with guilt, compensation for the family and a restraining order. The police also won: those convicted cannot return to Spain within a period of ten years “counted from the date of expulsion”, as stated in the sentence.

“It is better that they are not here, but the problem is that if it is not them, it will be others. The situation continues to be very complicated on the Costa del Sol,” says a police expert with years of experience in the area. “It is very important that they are no longer here, where they could no longer do anything. And, furthermore, they are far from the victims’ relatives, as intended,” they add from the Malaga Prosecutor’s Office, which recognizes that the case was difficult to address. Legal sources highlight the hard police work and the final formula of the agreement, which they recognize as a success for the prosecutor in the case, Carlos Tejada. “It was a complex procedure, with a lot of media and social pressure due to how the events occurred. All parties sought to close the issue in the best possible way,” the same sources explain. “Due to its edges, peculiarities and doubts, it is one of the most complicated cases I have had in my 30 years of practicing as a lawyer,” adds Óscar Alario, a lawyer who represented Fakry Mekky.

Ahmad Abdul Karim confessed to being the author of the two crimes and received a twelve-year prison sentence. He had until June 29 to voluntarily enter prison, so one day before he did so in Alicante prison. He will only be there for a few months. Before being tried he had accumulated four years in preventive detention and when he completes the fifth he will be expelled from Spanish territory, as stated in the sentence. He will then be free. His brother Karim Abdul Karim – who confessed to being an accomplice in Maradona’s murder – was sentenced to almost four years in prison, a period he had already served while on remand, although he is still in prison for the explosives case and will not be able to leave it, as at least, until two thirds of the 35 years imposed by the court are fulfilled. Fakhry Mekky, sentenced to 42 months and 14 days in prison – time that he had already spent in provisional detention – for the same murder, has also already left the country, as confirmed by legal sources.

Amir F. Mekky in an image released by the Dubai government. Dubai Media Office

His brother Amir Mekky and leader of the gang – sentenced to two years, ten months and fifteen days as an accomplice in the murder of El Zocato, a period that he had also spent in preventive detention – was preparing to be released when he was arrested and extradited to Sweden. —with permission from the Danish authorities—where at the beginning of August he was preventively imprisoned. He is accused of drug trafficking in a case led by prosecutor Lisa Åberg, who intends to include in the provisional accusation four more crimes for drug trafficking and possession of weapons, as Åberg herself has confirmed to EL PAÍS. She is awaiting a response from the National Court, where they emphasize that, in turn, they are waiting for authorization from Denmark “which is the country that agreed to extradite him to Spain.” Be that as it may, he will not be able to return to Spain for a long time. The Costa del Sol thus says goodbye to the Los Suecos clan.