Weather | The heavy rains will continue on Saturday in the central parts of the country, it will lighten up on Sunday

Very heavy rains will continue on Saturday in the central parts of the country and in Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. The maximum amount of rain during the day approaches 50 millimeters on Saturday.

The wind intensifies in the eastern part of the country during the day to a maximum of 15 meters per second. In rainy areas, temperatures will be a maximum of 15 degrees on Saturday and in dusty areas around 18 degrees.

On Sunday, the low pressure will begin to recede. During the night, the rains weaken and move to the northeast.

It will be sunny in the southwestern part of Finland on Sunday. In the southern and central parts of the country, temperatures can rise to a maximum of around 24 degrees. However, showers are expected throughout the country on Sunday.