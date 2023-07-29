Book review | A great debut novel marches out many kinds of black mothers and also a couple of fathers

Brit Bennett shows how US white supremacy affects the options and choices of black women and men at every level.

Novel

Brit Bennett: Mothers (The Mothers). Finnish Maria Lyytinen. 297 pp. Oak.

A novel a definite article related to the original name The suggests that the book is about a special group of mothers. Yes it is.

These mothers are older women who work at the Upper Room Church in the small town of Oceanside, Southern California, and enjoy volunteering and various activities there.

In this way, they are also able to observe parishioners and start gossip when there is reason for it. It often is.

American black female writer By Brit Bennett (b. 1990) in his first novel, the church mothers therefore function like the chorus of a Greek tragedy, which moves the story forward and comments on it.

They are also a detached, somewhat magical element from the story, as well as a clever narrative reference to the fact that we now move almost entirely in the black circle of life.

In the United States, the churches with their teachings and tight-knit communities act as a counter force to the white power of society, which affects the lives of black Americans at every level.

That’s exactly what Bennett is talking about, in the context of motherhood.

“ Church mothers act like the chorus of a Greek tragedy.

However, motherhood affects widely, and not only women: it’s about parenting, being someone’s child, growing up as a black woman and man, the snacks it gives to life.

Bennett is said that she had been writing about her firstborn for a long time and that she had already started when she was 17-18 years old – that is, the same age as the central character of the novel, Nadia Turner, becomes pregnant and undergoes an abortion.

The description of the hidden relationship between wild Nadia and the other side of the relationship, Luke, son of the pastor of Upper Room, is so vivid that Mothers can also be considered youth or at least YA literature.

The stages of Nadia, Luke, and Aubrey, another girl closely related to each, represent three different ways of growing up as a black youth in the United States.

Nadia’s life is overshadowed by her mother’s suicide, which her rigid military father cannot handle. For Luke’s parents, the most important thing is the church and its impeccable image, and that’s why their own son, despite his good starting points, is left a little disappointed.

Aubrey, on the other hand, is a completely abandoned, abused child, to whom it is Upper Room that finally offers salvation, an attitude towards life.

Youth photography as well Mothers is primarily an analysis of the community and its rules. By Elizabeth Strout Small town girl in a way it presents a situation where a young woman has to think about her relationship with the morals of the community.

It has precise, often cruel definitions of exactly what women’s “good” and “bad” behavior is.

In Strout’s story, the sexually abused girl has her mother to support her, but Nadia has to deal with her situation alone. He has received a scholarship to university and wants to use it. That’s why she chooses an abortion.

This is a strong statement. Namely, Nadia thinks a lot about her mother and her past opportunities – at the time, it was pregnancy that drove her away from home and into marriage. The potential had gone unused.

Also in the frequent interludes of church mothers, the fates of women in the past are emphasized, which always included responsibility for families and whole communities, forgetting their own dreams.

On the other hand – as a bystander points out – black abortions mean a decrease, a weakening of the black population. It’s part of white, structural violence in America.

“ On the third level, Mothers is of course a story about abortion and its effects.

The slightly sensational end of the novel also suggests this in a way. One consequence of Nadia’s choice is that the Upper Room ceases to exist and the black community loses its focal point.

Even otherwise, Bennett alludes nicely, often in passing, to the social position of blacks, which affects people’s lives at every stage.

For example, boys have to be brought up to hide their “stupidity” all the time, because it can lead to being shot by the police or someone else. That’s why a military career often seems like a good solution: it’s good to learn to shoot and defend yourself.

Sharp asides are also made about white people.

Nadia’s later white male friend brings up skin color only when he himself “felt oppressed because of it, and otherwise passed it over as if the whole thing had never existed”.

What Bennett does not miss here is the fact that for blacks, skin color really “exists” throughout life.

On the third level Mothers of course, a story about abortion and its effects. In that respect too, it is wise and skillfully made.

Although Nadia’s solution is in many ways the only possible one, an abortion never leaves a mark.

It strongly affects Nadia and Luke’s relationship. There is clearly a love between them that is shaken but not killed by the pregnancy panic. Therefore, both are left hanging on their feelings. When you don’t finish them, you can’t move forward in life.

Bennett also beautifully brings out fatherhood, father’s feelings. Luke, for example, mourns a lost child just like Nadia, but is left alone with it.

On the other hand, as the story takes its characters from youth to middle age, Bennett makes Nadia and her father search for a way from estrangement to some sort of reconciliation. Paternity can therefore be found, even if the child is already an adult.

Luke also gets another chance. But only a possibility, no solution or any guarantee that you will know how to live with it. There is simply no such certainty in the modern American world described by Brit Bennett.