Tuesday, September 19, 2023
September 19, 2023
Weather | The driving weather is getting worse starting today, the wind may even reach dangerous readings in the next few days

Rain is also expected in northern Finland, some of which may come as sleet and snow. The wind is getting stronger in a large part of Finland.

Driving weather will weaken from today, warns Fintraffic’s road traffic center. Weak driving weather is expected for the next few days, when a strong gusty wind will intensify in a large part of Finland and even reach dangerously strong in some parts of the country.

“Now we need to be prepared for the fact that in the next few days the wind will even reach dangerous readings as far as southernmost Finland. In traffic, you should be especially alert and keep both hands firmly on the wheel, because a gusty side wind will easily shake the car,” says the traffic center manager in the announcement. Sanna Piilinen.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the entire southern coast, including Uusimaa, has been issued wind warning for Wednesday.

According to Fintraffic, rain is also coming to Northern Finland, some of which is also predicted to come as sleet and snow.

On Monday Foreca meteorologist Anna Latvala estimates that a total of 25–50 millimeters of rain is coming in the southern and central parts of Lapland today and tomorrow, in some places even more.

Foreca predicts that northern and central Lapland will also experience snowfall today and tomorrow.

“In places in Central Lapland, a large part of the rain can be snow or sleet, in the wildest forecasts, the snow accumulations are up to 15 centimeters closer to 40 centimeters”, Latvala estimates.

Today, the snowfall is predicted to be concentrated in western Lapland.

