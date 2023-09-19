Abdulaziz bin Salman says the reduction is not intended to “increase prices”; barrel value approaches US$95

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman, said this Monday (September 18, 2023) that he supports the extension of cuts in the country’s oil production. He said the decision was not intended to “raise prices”. The information is from Financial Times.

“It’s not about raising prices, it’s about making the right decisions when we have the data”declared Salman this Monday (September 18), in his first public comment on the cuts since the decision.

Saudi Arabia announced on July 4 a measure to reduce its daily oil production. Over the next 3 months (October, November and December), the country plans to produce around 9 million barrels per day, a cut of around 1 million barrels per day. The measure is a voluntary action agreed with OPEC+ to limit oil supplies until 2024 and increase prices.

Russia, which is not part of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries), but is part of OPEC+, will also voluntarily reduce its oil production.

During the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary (Canada), the Minister of Energy insisted this Monday (September 18) that a global economic recovery that would drive an increase in demand for oil was not certain. He highlighted the economic performance of Europe and the United States as decisive factors.

The International Energy Agency anticipates a significant deficit in global oil markets to 2024 because of production cuts between Saudi Arabia and Russia. It also estimates a record 101.8 million barrels per day in global oil consumption this year, driven by Chinese demand.

Since it was announced at the beginning of September that cuts in production and exports would be extended until the end of the year, a barrel of Brent oil, an international reference, rose to almost US$95 on Monday (September 18), a new maximum of 2023.