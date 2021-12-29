Thursday, December 30, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather Snowfall weakens roads in the western part of the country and in southern and central Lapland, snow accumulates cents

by admin
December 29, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In the archipelago of southwestern Finland, temperatures are rising by half.

Snow showers will weaken driving conditions in the western parts of the country and in southern and central Lapland on Wednesday, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Iris Viljamaan According to the report, snowfall in the western part of the country and in southern and central Lapland can be 2 to 6 centimeters.

“There is also some icy drizzle in the crowd,” Viljamaa said on Tuesday evening.

During the day, snowfall also spreads to the eastern part of Finland. There, however, the rainfall is likely to freeze to two centimeters.

“The icy drips are also concentrated in the western part of the country,” says Viljamaa.

On Wednesday the weather is condensing all over the country. In the archipelago of southwestern Finland, temperatures are on the plus side and rain comes as sleet or water.

According to Viljamaa, the temperature on the west coast is close to one degree of frost. Elsewhere in Finland, temperatures vary between five and eight degrees below zero, but in Lapland the frosts can still reach 20 degrees below zero in some places.

.
#Weather #Snowfall #weakens #roads #western #part #country #southern #central #Lapland #snow #accumulates #cents

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Real Madrid: a return to work with extreme caution

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.