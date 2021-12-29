Weather Snowfall weakens roads in the western part of the country and in southern and central Lapland, snow accumulates cents

In the archipelago of southwestern Finland, temperatures are rising by half.

Snow showers will weaken driving conditions in the western parts of the country and in southern and central Lapland on Wednesday, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Iris Viljamaan According to the report, snowfall in the western part of the country and in southern and central Lapland can be 2 to 6 centimeters.

“There is also some icy drizzle in the crowd,” Viljamaa said on Tuesday evening.

During the day, snowfall also spreads to the eastern part of Finland. There, however, the rainfall is likely to freeze to two centimeters.

“The icy drips are also concentrated in the western part of the country,” says Viljamaa.

On Wednesday the weather is condensing all over the country. In the archipelago of southwestern Finland, temperatures are on the plus side and rain comes as sleet or water.

According to Viljamaa, the temperature on the west coast is close to one degree of frost. Elsewhere in Finland, temperatures vary between five and eight degrees below zero, but in Lapland the frosts can still reach 20 degrees below zero in some places.