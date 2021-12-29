After almost a week off, The Real Madrid squad will begin this afternoon to prepare for next January’s matches. The whites, who will play against Getafe this Sunday (January 2, 2:00 p.m.), will thus start a marathon in which four competitions (League, Cup, Super Cup and Champions) will be played in just 45 days (until the first leg of the quarterfinals of the European competition in which PSG will be measured), with the idea of ​​consolidating its leadership in the League and winning the Super Cup again in Arabia, as it did in 2019.

The players are aware of what lies ahead, but before training they will pass PCR tests to know their state of health.: if they are positive or negative in COVID. Some did it yesterday afternoon and others will do it throughout the morning. Some of them will even be examined in their own private homes, and others in Valdebebas. Most of the players have been out of Spain and the club does not want to take any risks given the existing panorama: For example, Benzema and Courtois, who were in Dubai, did not attend the Globe Soccer Awards gala as a precaution.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of December 28, 2021

In the first moment, The training session was scheduled for 12:00 hours, but to have plenty of time and to do the tests in an orderly and correct way, it was postponed until 5:00 p.m. in order to know the results. It must be remembered that the white team no longer has any case in their ranks after being overcome by Lunin, Asensio and Isco at the end of last week, and previously players such as Bale, Marcelo, Modric, Rodrygo, Alaba and Davide Ancelotti, son and assistant of the coach, Carlo.

Before the session, the players, in order not to mix in the dressing room, something that is prohibited according to the latest regulation approved by LaLiga, change in their respective rooms in the Residence before and after training. Even so, The club will continue with its protocol: daily antigen tests, weekly PCRs and alternative serology …