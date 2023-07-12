fThe German weather service (DWD) expects the weather in Germany to cool down a bit in the coming days. The temperatures should drop below 30 degrees in many places, as the DWD in Offenbach announced on Tuesday. There could be heavy thunderstorms again on Wednesday, especially in the south-east. “Otherwise the weather will calm down again and in the coming days there will be a mostly friendly mix of sun and clouds in large parts of the country,” said DWD meteorologist Nico Bauer. After the temporary cooling, there should be hot summer weather again at the weekend.

Wednesday will begin in the north and east with initially gradual thundery rain. Strong thunderstorms could occur in the southeast. Thundery rain is possible in the Alps and in the north. Otherwise it should be clear from the west to the middle of Germany, partly cloudy and dry. The temperatures are at the top between 27 and 31 degrees, in the north and northwest at 20 to 26 degrees.

Use cool nights to ventilate

On Thursday, the maximum values ​​are between 24 and 28 degrees, in the north and north-west a maximum of 19 to 24 degrees is to be expected. Most parts of the country will see a mix of sun and clouds. In the north and near the Alps, on the other hand, it should shower again, and individual short thunderstorms are also possible. This can lead to isolated short, stormy gusts with hail and heavy rain. Friday night will cool down to 14 to 8 degrees.

On Friday it will be partly clear, partly cloudy and mostly dry. The temperatures rise to a maximum of 25 to 30 degrees, in the north it remains cooler. On the coasts, in the western low mountain ranges and on the edge of the Alps there are individual showers with a low risk of thunderstorms. “According to the current status, maximum values ​​of around or just over 30 degrees are to be expected again on Saturday. Until then, you should use the really cool nights to ventilate,” said DWD expert Bauer.