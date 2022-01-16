The National Center of Meteorology expected today’s weather to be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy over separate areas with some convective rain clouds, especially over the northern and eastern regions and some coastal and western areas, pointing out that the winds will be southeasterly moderate to brisk and strong at times, especially with dust-inducing clouds. And dust, with a speed of 20 to 30 km / h, up to 50 km / h on the sea, which is turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that the weather tomorrow will remain dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially over some northern and eastern regions and the sea, with a chance of rain falling at intervals, while the winds will be southeasterly light to moderate in speed, active at times to become dusty and dusty, especially with clouds. Its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which becomes medium waves, sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that Tuesday’s weather will become partly cloudy to cloudy at times with some convective clouds, with rain falling, especially in the afternoon, on some northern and eastern regions and some coastal areas.

He noted that the winds will be southeasterly, gradually shifting in the afternoon to northwesterly, moderate to active, with speed and strong at times, especially with clouds that raise dust and dust, with a speed of 20 to 30 km / h, reaching 50 km / h on the sea, which becomes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf. It is moderate to turbulent in the Oman Sea.

He stated that next Wednesday’s weather will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in some northern, eastern and coastal areas, with the continuation of the chance of rain, and a noticeable decrease in temperatures, indicating that the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate in speed, active at times, speeds from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which is turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and average in the Sea of ​​Oman.

With regard to the weather next Thursday, the center expected it to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of light rain in some northern and eastern regions, while the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate in speed, active at times, especially on the sea in the west, with a speed of 15 to 25 km. /up to 40 km/h on the sea, which is rough to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman. Oman Sea.



