Dr. Gamal Shaaban, the former Dean of the Heart Institute in Egypt, confirmed the start of the fifth wave of the Corona virus in the country, noting that infections with the “Omicron” mutator are recorded at a high rate.

He said, “The fifth wave has begun to appear in Egypt, and the Omicron mutant is more widespread, but less virulent, and the rate of hospitalizations is lower, but the injuries are of a family size.”

He stressed that citizens should receive anti-virus vaccinations, noting that all studies confirm that vaccinated people do not develop complications from infection.

And the Egyptian Ministry of Health recorded 1,101 new infections with the Corona virus and 26 deaths, Saturday, compared to 1,079 infections and 34 deaths the previous day.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the ministry, said in a statement, “The total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Saturday, is 398,879, including 332,531 cases that have been cured, and 22,123 deaths.”