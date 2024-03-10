with video Experience the race of skeleton star Kimberley Bos from start to finish: 'You are really launched out of Turn 9, yoohoo'

On her home track in Winterberg, it has to happen for skeleton star Kimberley Bos (30) these days during the World Championships, where she had a very strong start. Last year she missed her first world title by one hundredth. But what does she actually think, do and feel during the 57-second descent through the ice canal?

Ede