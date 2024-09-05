Weather | Normal temperatures for July are expected next week

Weather|This year there have already been 66 hot days, which is a new record in Finland.

5.9. 19:50 | Updated 5.9. 21:54

September has started very warm in Finland. On Thursday, the third hottest day of September was already measured.

Temperatures reached up to 25–28 degrees in some places. The highest readings, 28 degrees, were measured in Turku and Kaarina, says Foreca.

This year there have already been a total of 66 hot days, which is a new record in Finland.

“From Friday to Sunday, the daytime temperature is mostly 20-25 degrees in the south of Lapland and 16-20 degrees in Lapland,” says the meteorologist Joanna Rinne In Foreca’s announcement.

European according to the new forecast of Ecmwf, the center for medium-range weather forecasts, the weather in Finland continues to be warmer than usual at this time of the year.

Temperatures of 20–24 degrees and 16–21 degrees in the northern part of the country are forecast for the beginning of next week in the southern and central parts of the country.

According to Rinne, such readings correspond to the usual mid-July daytime temperatures.

By the end of the week in the southern and central parts of the country it will probably be 16–23 degrees, and in Lapland it will be 15 degrees on both sides, says Rinne.

As the week progresses, the weather will become cloudier and rainier and at least a little cooler.

Yet In the weeks starting on the 15th, the weather will continue to be a little warmer than usual and tend to be rainy rather than dry.

According to long-term weather statistics, the average highest temperatures in Finland on September 10 are 14–18 degrees in the southern part of the country, 14–16 degrees in the central part of the country, and 10–16 degrees in the north.

Warm the weather has also been in other parts of Europe. For example, over 31 degrees were measured in Sweden on Wednesday and over 33 degrees in Germany on Thursday.

According to Rinne, on Friday, the temperature in Spain and the Balkans will rise widely to over 30 degrees, locally even to over 35 degrees.

Temperatures of up to almost 40 degrees are possible in Turkey.

In the direction of Germany and Poland, the temperature will rise to over 30 degrees at the end of the week.

Rain- and cloudy areas cause large differences in Europe’s temperatures locally.