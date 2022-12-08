Weather | In the south, there is even an exceptional amount of snow in some places

The south coast and the north are currently at the peak depth of the snow in the plains.

In Southern Finland there is currently so much snow that the snow situation in the area is rare and even exceptional in south-eastern Finland, says a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Nina Karusto on Thursday morning.

According to Karusto, the snow thickness at most weather stations in the south is classified as rare. For example, 23 centimeters of snow has fallen at the Helsinki-Vantaa measuring station in the capital region.

An extraordinary amount of snow has fallen in Southeast Finland in Virolahti, where the thickness of the snow is 30 centimeters. The most snow is in Pyhtää, where no less than 32 centimeters of it has fallen on the ground.

“The south coast and the north are now level. In both places, the maximum snow thickness is 32 centimeters,” says Karusto.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, it is still snowing widely today in the southern and central parts of the country, which is why the driving weather is bad or very bad.