Guadalajara Jalisco.- The forecast of climate For today in Jalisco, clear skies are expected, scattered clouds in most of the state, except over the Altos and Ciénega regions, where partly cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon.

The environment will be hot to very hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 40 to 45°C. in some regions of the entity, cool atmosphere at night and at dawn.

Wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h will be recorded in the North, Valles, Centro, Ciénega and Altos regions. Banks of fog will be recorded in the early hours of the morning in coastal areas, said today the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

The Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) also issued the weather forecast for each of the regions that make up the state of Jalisco, which we leave you below.

regional forecast

Climate in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara:

The city of Guadalajara dawn with some clouds. In the sunny morning. In the sunny afternoon. The prevailing wind will blow from the west. with normal wind of 21 km-h and gusts of up to 41 km-h. The weather will be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn. Forecast for the sunny weekend with hot temperatures.

temperature: max. 34°C min. inside CD: 16 ° C

temperature: max. heat islands 35° C min. outside CD: 15 ° C

Sun: Rise: 07:14 Sunset: 20:25

Extended weather forecast issued by Conagua for the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.



Autlan de Navarro

AUTLAN DE NAVARRO

Dawn clear. In the sunny morning. In the sunny afternoon. The prevailing wind will blow southwest. with normal wind of 16 km-h and gusts of up to 43 km-h. The weather will be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn. Forecast for the sunny weekend with hot temperatures.

Temp Max 33ºC. Min Temp 18ºC.

Sun: Sunrise 07:20 Sunset 20:28

Weather in Ocotlan

Some clouds dawn. In the sunny morning. In the sunny afternoon. The prevailing wind will blow southwest. with normal wind of 15 km-h and gusts of up to 31 km-h. The weather will be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn. Forecast for the sunny weekend with hot temperatures.

max temp. 33°C min. Temp min 14°C

sunrise 07:12 sunset 20:22

Climate in Colotlán (North)

COLOTLAN

Dawn with scattered clouds. In the sunny morning. In the sunny afternoon. The prevailing wind will blow from the west. Normal wind of 21 km-h and gusts of up to 40 km-h in the afternoon. The weather is expected to be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn.

Temp: max: 34°C min: 16°C

Sun: Sunrise: 07:11 Sunset: 20:27

Climate in Lagos de Moreno (Altos)

Dawn with some clouds. In the sunny morning. In the sunny afternoon. The prevailing wind will blow variable. with normal wind 20 km-h and gusts of 41 km-h in the afternoon. The weather will be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn. Forecast for the sunny weekend with hot temperatures.

Temp: max: 33°C Temp: min: 15°C

Sun: Sunrise: 07:07 Sunset: 20:21

Climate in Ciudad Guzmán (South)

Dawn with some clouds. In the sunny morning. In the sunny afternoon and some clouds. The prevailing wind will blow from the southeast. with normal wind of 13 km-h and gusts of up to 40 km-h. The weather will be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn. Forecast for the weekend rain, sun and clouds with hot temperatures.

Temp: max: 33°C Min temp: 14°C

Sun: Rise: 07:16

Sunset: 20:24

Vallarta Port

The city of Vallarta Port Today dawns with some clouds. The sunny morning and some clouds. In the afternoon sun and some clouds. The sea breeze will blow from the southwest. with normal wind of 10 km-h and gusts of up to 25 km-h occasionally. The weather will be hot during the day, mild at night and cool at dawn. Forecast for the weekend sunny and some clouds with warm temperatures.

Temp: max: 28°C Temp: min: 24°C

Sun: Sunrise: 07:22 Sunset: 20:33 h