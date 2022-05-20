Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, affirmed that the pledge of allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God protect him”, as President of the UAE, embodies the cohesion of the leadership and the people of the nation to continue the path of development and growth.

He added: The Abu Dhabi Global Market has the honor to extend its highest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, for his unanimous pledge of allegiance by the Supreme Council of the Federation as President of the United Arab Emirates.

He said: On my behalf and on behalf of all members of the Abu Dhabi Global Market team, I extend my highest congratulations and loyalty to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for unanimously swearing allegiance to His Highness by the Supreme Council of the Federation as President of the State.

Al Zaabi added: The pledge of allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, as President of the UAE embodies the cohesion of the leadership and the sons of the nation to continue the path of development and growth of the immortal legacy left by the founders. In turn, we affirm our commitment and determination to support all development plans and efforts that reflect the legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the great achievements made during the reign of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, God willing. Today, the torch of leadership, growth, and pride in the country is transmitted to the hands of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, who we seek at his hands and renew our pledge and loyalty to him for work and diligence.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

