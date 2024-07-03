A turning point on the weather-climate front is confirmed after the new burst of temporal which is affecting and will affect in the next few hours many regions of our country. This is written on the website www.ilmeteo.it.

The beginning of this first week of July 2024 marked a significant change in conditions meteorological: after a phase characterized by only high temperatures, a frontal system, driven by a deep cyclonic circulation over Northern Europe, introduced rain and thunderstorm activity, initially in the northern regions with phenomena that subsequently also extended to some parts of Central Europe.

On Tuesday 2nd July, the storm front will move towards the central regions, reaching the southern peninsula by the evening. At the same time, a second disturbed system will approach the Alpine arc, triggering a new phase of atmospheric instability that will affect much of the North by late evening.

This scenario will be the prelude to a Wednesday 3 July characterised by a rapid worsening of weather conditions. The second storm front will follow a similar trajectory to the first, initially affecting the North and then the rest of the country by Thursday 4 July.

Maximum attention will have to be paid to the phenomena thunderstormswhich could manifest themselves with particular intensity in the central and southern regions, accompanied by sudden and intense gusts of wind, heavy rainfall and possible localized hailstorms.

A significant change will concern the temperatures: a further general decrease is expected across the country, after the recent heat wave. Maximum values ​​will drop by several degrees, returning closer to seasonal averages or locally even below in the areas affected by bad weather.

Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist for iLMeteo.it, intervened on the topic, communicating that between Thursday 4th and Friday 5th there will be a turning point: the anticyclone of Azores seems to be able to temporarily extend across the entire national territory, bringing generalized good weather conditions. This type of atmospheric configuration is generally associated with a more pleasant climate than the African anticyclone. Temperatures, while remaining fully summery, will be less high as well as the humidity rate, thus making the heat less sultry and more bearable.