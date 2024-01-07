The arrival of the Xbox beta . Xbox Series X and S owners will be able to try the game in February 2024. Note that the beta will be complete with all content. There is no exact date yet for the arrival of Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox, but it shouldn't be long now, also because the Dawntrail expansion has also been announced for the Microsoft platform, so it will be available at the same time or in a few months Before.

During Tokyo Fan Fest 2024, Square Enix released a new trailer than five minutes of Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail , the highly anticipated new expansion of his MMORPG. The video allows you to listen to the entire opening theme of the game and gives a nice overview Tural the new explorable region in the game.

New information

The film has many interesting elements. For example, it allows you to take a first look at one of the two new classes, that of the Pictomancer, which will be embraced by Krile, a member of the Scions of the Seventh Dawn. In the trailer we see her using her brush weapon to bring a flying creature to life.

Furthermore, at the end of the trailer we can see a new character, a Hrothgar on a boat together with the Warrior of Light. They are heading towards the land of Tural.

The trailer does not provide an official release date for Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, which remains set for the summer of 2024. Producer Naoki Yoshida revealed during the Fan Fest conference that internally there is already a date, but that it is not communicated because the development team wants to avoid another Endwalker case, that is, having to announce a postponement in case of problems.

For the rest, we remind you that Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.