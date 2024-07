Juarez City.- Municipal Police officers provided support to citizens during the rains that fell this afternoon/evening in the city.

According to the corporation’s spokesman, Adrián Sánchez, 27 supports have been made so far,

He explained that six were through calls to CERI 911 and 21 were through patrols that the agents carried out.

Most of them were cars stranded in puddles and the police helped them push them to a safe place.