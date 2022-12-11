Weather Forecast | The capital region will be hit by a heavy snowstorm on Monday, with temperatures of up to 10 degrees below zero

The weather for Christmas week looks cold and snowy, at least for now.

Warm ones top coats are needed on Monday in the capital region. Even 10–15 degrees of frost are expected during the day.

The feeling of cold is intensified by the strong wind coming from the north-east during the day.

On Monday afternoon and evening, there will be more snowfalls in Uusimaa. The snow flurry is expected to hit Helsinki and the surrounding areas heavily and continue well into Tuesday.

Driving weather can become very bad in the evening.

Already on Monday morning, the strong wind is expected in the energy weather forecast to raise the production of wind turbines in Helsinki to near their peak power.

For example, there is clearly less wind in Oulu on Monday morning, and the production level of wind turbines is significantly lower.

The need for energy is growing rapidly, as the freezing temperatures increase the need for electricity. The energy weather forecast is based on the Harmonie forecast model of the Nordic Meteorological Institute.

When Pyry arrives, the cold subsides somewhat. About five degrees below zero are expected in the capital region on Tuesday.

Department of Meteorology of the meteorologist on duty Helena Laakson according to Tuesday, the snowstorm will move towards the north, to Ostrobothnia and Kainuu.

“However, on Tuesday and Wednesday, it may still snow in the south,” says Laakso.

In Lapland on Monday and Tuesday, temperatures of up to 20–30 degrees are expected. After that, the frost drops somewhat.

According to Laakso, the weather looks like it will continue to be wintry next weekend as well, although at some point the temperatures may drop close to zero.

Long in weather forecasts, the weather in Finland seems to continue to be cold until Christmas. Christmas seems to be white in the whole country, unless there are big surprises.

“There should be quite a lot of freezing for these amounts of snow to disappear,” says meteorologist Laakso.

Now the largest amounts of snow are in Uusimaa, where even Lapland is covered at the height of the snow. The most snow on Sunday was in Lohja: 47 centimeters or almost half a meter.

“23 centimeters of snow has fallen there during the day,” says Laakso.

Correction 11.12. 2:46 p.m.: The number of kilowatt-hours describing the production power of a single wind turbine has been removed from the story.