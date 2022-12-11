Morocco qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in its history, and became the first Arab and African team to reach this round, after defeating Portugal with a goal scored by star Youssef Al-Nusairi near the end of the first half of the match, which took place yesterday, Saturday, at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha.

As for France, it continues to defend the title strongly, and reached this role after defeating the English team, the “Three Lions”, in a very exciting match.

On the other hand, Argentina qualified to meet Croatia, after the first victory over the Netherlands on penalties, as well as Croatia’s victory over Brazil on penalties as well.

What is remarkable is that two teams from Group E, Morocco and Croatia, qualified for this role unexpectedly and were not likely to reach this role, especially since they faced a number of strong teams that most of the expectations indicated that they would reach the semi-finals, such as Belgium, Brazil, Spain and Portugal. .

All previous encounters

In any case, it seems that the football history is full between Morocco and France, as they have previously met 11 times, including 5 official meetings, and the victory was the ally of Al-Duke in most of the meetings.

In these meetings, France beat Morocco 7 times and tied 3 times, while Morocco won once.

The first meeting between the two teams took place on April 28, 1963, and Morocco won with two goals to one.

The second meeting took place on March 20, 1966, and the two teams tied with two goals each.

On September 10, 1967, the two teams met in the Mediterranean Games championship in Tunisia, and Morocco lost to France with two clean goals.

On September 4, 1975, they met in the Mediterranean Games Championship in Algeria, tied in the semi-finals, and France won on penalties (3-1).

On September 17, 1987, they met for the third time in the Mediterranean Games Championship in Latakia. The two teams tied without goals.

On February 5, 1988, they met in the French International Four Championships and France won by two goals to one.

On January 23, 1996, the two countries’ national teams met under the age of 21, and France won 1-0.

On May 29, 1998, Morocco lost to France in the King Hassan Cup, on penalties (6-5), after they tied with two goals for the same.

On January 20, 1999, France won a friendly match 1-0.

On June 6, 2000, Morocco lost 1-5.

On November 16, 2007, the two teams tied with two goals each.

How did the two teams qualify?

Atlas black

In the group stage:

Draw with Croatia without goals

Beat Belgium by two goals

Canada won by two goals to one

In the round of sixteen:

Beat Spain on penalties

In the quarter-finals:

A win over Portugal with a goal for free.

Rooster selection

In the group stage:

Beat Australia 4-1

Beat Denmark 2-1

Beat Tunisia 1-0

In the round of sixteen:

Beat Poland 3-1

In the quarter-finals:

Beat England 2-1

Historic achievement for Morocco in the World Cup

By qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, the Moroccan national team secured at least $25 million.

Morocco achieved historic achievements in the current World Cup: