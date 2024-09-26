With the arrival of October we are now in full swing falla month traditionally rainybut also characterized by days sunny and mildas the historical term indicates “October”used especially in Rome. According to the weather forecast, we expect an October with temperatures above averageespecially in the Centre-South and in the Major Islands, with an increase of 2-3°C compared to the norm, which will ensure an extension of the summer. Despite the heat, there will be no shortage heavy rainsespecially in the North.

Weather forecast October 2024

In the first days of October, a return of high pressurewith rainfall phenomena below average across the entire national territory. Temperatures, however, remain in line with seasonal averages in Central-Northern Italywhile they are higher in the South, creating a feeling of unseasonal heat.

During the period from 7 to 13 October, a regime of moderately stable western currents emerges, which brings more raingenerally in line with the average for the period, particularly in the Centre-North. In the South, however, precipitation is slightly lower than average. The temperatures in this interval they remain below above average climatological in the Center-South and remain normal in the North.

Weather forecast of October 2024 prepared by the Italian Air Force

Finally, in the last ten days of October, a slight weakening of the pressure field is expected, with rainfall events that will be in line with the average for the period throughout the country. Temperatures will continue to remain in line with the averages in the Center-North, while in the South they are expected to remain above averageensuring an overall climate mild for the autumn season.

Central Southern Italy and Central Italy

In the first days of October, high pressure dominates Central-Southern Italy and Central Italy, chasing away rain and bringing temperatures above average in the South and in line with the averages in the Centre, creating a feeling of unseasonal heat. As the days go by, precipitation will remain in line with the average for the period in the Center-South, while in the South little rain and temperatures above the climatic average are expected.

The weather in October in Central and Southern Italy will be mild

Towards the end of the month, Central and Southern Italy could have some rainier days compared to previous days. In general, temperatures remain in line with the averages in the Centre, while in the South they remain higher.

Northern Italy

The weather forecast for Northern Italy in October 2024 indicates a month with a balanced climate, characterized by temperatures in line with seasonal averages and normal precipitationtypical of the autumn period. As the month progresses, a progressive intensification of rainfallkeeping the climate cool and humid, with the arrival of the first signs of winter.

Rain, forecast October 2024

October 2024 promises to be a particularly busy month. rainyespecially in Northern Italy, where autumnal disturbances, caused by cold air masses coming from the Atlantic, bring widespread and abundant precipitation. As previously mentioned, the northern regions are the most affected, with an increase in rainfall compared to the seasonal average. Therefore, it is expected periods of bad weather alternating with clearings, creating an unstable climate.

Rainfall in October is concentrated mainly in the North

Rain is also forecast in the Centre and South, but to a lesser extent than in the North. Intense rain is not excluded. localized precipitation during the passage of disturbances.

Weather forecast for October 2024 offer a rough overview of the weather conditions expected for the month. For more precise information, it is advisable to consult daily the latest weather forecasts.

