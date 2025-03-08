The last 20 minutes had already been broken when VfL Bochum finally turned out to be a party fright on the holiday of FC Bayern Munich. Matus Bero accepted a pass from Philipp Hofmann after a counterattack and immediately shot with links to 2: 3 from the point of view of the Munich perspective (71.). The young and guiltless goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, replacement of the injured Manuel Neuer, then looked as much as his colleagues: they had played a 2-0 lead at Urbig’s Bundesliga debut.