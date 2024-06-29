Before organizing your summer holidays it is always a good idea to check the weather forecast so as not to have your holidays ruined by bad weather. The weather forecast for the month of July 2024 in Italy they mainly indicate a month characterised by summer temperaturesespecially at Central and Southern Italy, with sunny days and dry weather prevailing but with greater instability in the first week. Expected peaks up to over 40 degrees, especially in the southern and island regions, with sporadic cooler and more pleasant days. Continued high pressure will favor intense heat in central and southern regions, while al North periods of good weather will alternate with unstable phases and thunderstorms. Possible extreme weather phenomena in Northern Italy, with risk of violent thunderstorms and hailstormswhile in the Centre and South the climate should remain stable and sunny.

Weather forecast July 2024

For the first days of July 2024 the weather forecast is for rainfall with greater instability in the Po Valley and in the Adriatic regions, with typical values ​​for the period. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts should be normal. Temperatures could be below average in the North and in Tuscany, slightly above the norm in Calabria and eastern Sicilyand in line with seasonal averages in the rest of the country.

In mid-July, the western circulation should maintain a greater stability, without particular anomalies in precipitation that will reflect the average values. Thermal anomalies could manifest themselves with temperatures below average in the central-western Po Valley and slightly above-average peaks in the south and in Sicily, while elsewhere temperatures should remain typical for the period.

Forecast of July 2024 developed by the Air Force

From 15 to 21 July 2024 Instead, westerly flows could increase atmospheric pressure, leading to more stable conditions and rainfall below average in Central Italy and normal in the rest of the country. Temperatures could register a slight increase compared to the average in the central-southern regions, while in the north they should remain within the typical ranges for the period.

Central Southern Italy and Central Italy

For the month of July 2024, the weather forecast for Central-Southern Italy and Central Italy indicates a normal hot summer with temperatures that could exceed the seasonal average by approximately 1-2°C. In particular, Central-Southern Italy will be characterized by a predominantly hot climate drywith temperatures slightly above average and below average precipitation especially in the second half of the month.

In the first week of July, a certain instability, especially in the Adriatic regions and in the Apennines, with the possibility of rainfall exceeding the typical values ​​of the period. However, in the rest of the country, the weather should be generally stable and sunny​.

The heat in July is felt especially in Central and Southern Italy

Starting from the second week of July, high pressure should stabilize, bringing stable weather conditions and high temperatures especially in the southern regions and in the major islands like Calabria and Sicily.

Northern Italy

For the month of July 2024, the weather forecast for Northern Italy indicate a situation of variability with temperatures generally being above the average for the periodwith some fluctuations.

In the first half of the month, there may be some phases with slightly lower temperatures to the average, especially in Piedmont, Lombardy western and Emilia-Romagna​​. Towards the middle and end of July, temperatures are expected to rise, leading to warmer conditions compared to the seasonal average.

In Northern Italy in July there could be temperatures slightly below average

As for rainfall in the first week of July, Northern Italy could see higher precipitation to the typical values ​​of the period, with greater possibilities of rain and thunderstorms, especially in the Po Valley and in the Adriatic regions.

In the following weeks, the rainfall they should be within average or slightly below averagewith a trend towards steadier and drier conditions as the month progresses.

Rain, forecast July 2024

The weather forecast for July 2024 in Italy shows a mixed picture as regards the rain, with an initial variability followed by a stabilization of the atmospheric conditions. In the first week of July, Northern Italy could see higher rainfall to the typical values ​​of the period, with greater possibilities of rains and thunderstormsespecially in the Po Valley and in the Adriatic regions.

Subsequently, precipitation should fall within the average or be slightly below average, with a trend towards plus conditions stable and dry as the month progresses.

Northern Italy could see higher than typical rainfall in July

The central and southern regions, on the other hand, will mainly see conditions stable and sunny for most of the month, with some chance of isolated rains mainly in the internal Apennine areas.

SITES and APPs safe weather forecasts, best recommended

Weather forecast for July 2024 offer a rough overview of the weather conditions expected for the month. For more precise information, it is advisable to consult daily basis updated weather forecasts. There are several websites and apps which provide real-time weather forecasts for Italy, including:

IL Meteo.it: The website and app of “Il Meteo.it” offer accurate weather forecasts for Italy. You can get detailed information about weather conditions, such as temperatures, precipitation, wind and more. It also shows the webcams of the locations for which you are looking for weather forecasts. Weather.it: these are the weather forecasts of the group’s televisions and radios Mediaset; is the first Italian multimedia system dedicated to weather forecasts, active on: TV, WEB, MOBILE and RADIO. Air Force: the Official website of the Italian Air Force weather service It is one of the most reliable and can be consulted online or via its app for Android and iOS with satellite images. 3B Weather: 3B Weather is another widely used website for weather forecasts in Italy. It offers short, medium and long-term forecasts, along with interactive maps and detailed information on Italian locations. Weather.com: the website of Weather.com is a reliable resource for consulting weather forecasts around the world, including Italy. Provides detailed information, interactive maps and weather news. Yr.no: Yr.no is a Norwegian weather service that provides accurate forecasts for many locations around the world, including Italy. You can access detailed forecasts, charts and interactive maps on their website or via the app. AccuWeather: AccuWeather is a very popular weather forecast app. It offers detailed information on current conditions, hourly, daily and long-term forecasts for many locations in Italy.

Read also:

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!