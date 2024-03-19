Unavoidable. Like measles, politicians on TV and queues on the motorway on August 15th. There is no car that can escape the “curse” of facelifts. Irony aside, upgrades are welcome. As in the case of Suzuki Swift, which with the fourth generation of its recognizable city car – sold from 2005 to today in 169 countries in over nine million units, 500 thousand of which in Italy, the Japanese brand's best European market – decides to remove some wrinkles. And to do so by heavily renewing itself, while maintaining a marked family feeling with the past. A natural evolution in the direction of a compact car with more elegant and European features, with a well-defined visual impact and advanced safety systems for the category. Without giving up dynamic, yet wallet-friendly driving, thanks to one of the most economical and “cleanest” hybrid engines in the B segment.

Aesthetic and substantial innovations under the hood

Different contours that trace the profile: the piano black grille and the L-shaped headlights (imposing, which flow into more sinuous shoulder lines) and the suspended design of the roof. The three-dimensional rear combined lights and the large rear bumper aim to provide stability, as well as a distinctive look. In addition to the bonnet with a different cut and a more impactful B side, the new aesthetic features include the color range, with single and two-tone options, including the new “colours” Frontier Blue Pearl Metallic and Cool Yellow Metallic (which later became in reality it is more green, albeit light or cool, than yellow). The completely renovated 1.2L 3-cylinder 83hp petrol engine now drinks less than a Swiss nurse: combines fuel savings (with a declared value for the two-wheel drive of 4.7 l/100 km in the combined cycle; which rises to 5.4 l/100 km on the all-wheel drive version), with higher torque (112 Nm at 4,500 rpm). It is combined with the 12 volt hybrid system which improves its performance (sprint 0-100 km/h in 12.2 seconds, top speed 170 km/h). It converts kinetic energy during decelerations, storing it in the lithium ion battery, and assists the propulsion during acceleration for greater fuel efficiency and a reduction in emissions (which have fallen below the strategic threshold of 100 g/km). And it is combined with a five-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox and front-wheel drive or, on request, all-wheel drive. Protagonist Allgrip Auto system, one of the pillars of the technical proposal of the Hamamatsu giant, thanks to which the automatic four-wheel drive engages when a loss of grip of the front wheels is detected. “With this successful upgrade of Swift – he underlines Massimo Nalli, president of Suzuki Italia – we hope to meet even more the needs of customers, new or already loyal, who have easy and effective technology in their purchasing plans, but also demand regular, modern shapes and reasonable prices. All in a context of economical driving and “closeness” to the environment contained in an extremely small vehicle. Since this is not the case everywhere in the world, compactness is a value in our country.”

The driving test: around the streets of Bordeaux

Tested on the road, on the crowded asphalts of the city center of Bordeaux and on the more relaxing road network of the surrounding countryside, with a view of the precious vines of the Médoc, in south-west France, the ease of use is immediately striking. Combined with intuitive convenience. Looking at it, it seems longer, but it is really compact. And inside it contains more space than you think. The Suzuki designers also wanted to refresh the interiors, focusing in particular on the new two-tone dashboard, which envelops the rider and front passenger in a sort of embrace. The cockpit is welcoming, even for large and extra large drivers. He is certainly not eccentric, nor revolutionary; but youthful, spacious and comfortable, with seats with a well-defined shape. The new driving position is appreciated, thanks to the “driver oriented” dashboard with slightly angled controls. You have everything at your fingertips, with Android Auto and Apple Car Play quickly connecting to the infotainment system, equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen information screen. The dashboard, however, is traditional, with two circular analogue instruments for the rev counter and speedometer, combined with a further small display for other information. The three-spoke steering wheel grip is ergonomic. The quality of the materials is average in the price range. The seat fabrics are good and pleasant to the touch; minus the plastics on the doors and dashboard, which could be improved. The driver's and passenger's seats at his side are comfortable and offer good freedom of movement. The side footrest is useful and appreciated on the motorway. The same cannot be said for the rear seat: the space is less spacious and three of you have to squeeze in a lot even if you are not giants and the seating position is a little too upright. Even the trunk, although with a slightly lower loading threshold, has the same dimensions as the previous model, and is not very spacious (265 litres). But the dimensions must always be kept in mind: we are talking about a car just three meters and 86 centimeters long.

Handling and maneuverability ok

The model chosen for the road test across the Alps is the two-wheel drive with manual transmission (expected to capture 50% of sales on the Italian market). Gear changes are quick and quite smooth. When overtaking (with an ever-vigilant eye on the signs announcing changes in speed limits and the imminence of radar checks), the gears shift down and up promptly. The consumption recorded in the casual tour on French soil is very close to the values ​​indicated by the company: 5.1 l/100 km. As for handling and maneuverability, the Swift is fun to use. The set-up maintains trajectories without hesitation, as long as you don't exaggerate with the pressure on the accelerator. The grip on the ground, the feedback from the steering wheel and the rapid response of the power unit make the driving experience pleasant. With almost non-existent body roll. Thanks to the low weight (less than a thousand kilos) and the improvements made in terms of safety and livability, adding driver assistance systems which Suzuki, curiously, calls in Italian. There is therefore the advanced Attentofrena with radar and cameras, the Guidadritto combined with Cruise Control with trajectory control and intervention on the steering wheel and the Restasveglio+ with internal camera for monitoring the driver's behaviour, Occhioallimite, Guardiaspalle and Vaipure.

Launch with “open doors” in May: unique setup and prices

The fourth generation of Swift (which would then be the fifth, given that one already existed in the 1980s) will be available in the Suzuki sales network from May in a single version, complete with the long list of Adas and pluses relating to the quality of the guide. These are the list prices – which will be combined with discounts and promotions that will not place any limit on any purchase with a single payment, without resorting to financing – at the time of launch, set with a classic “open house” for the weekend of the 18th /19 May: 22,500 euros for two-wheel drive and manual transmission (particularly attractive for those who live and/or work in large urban centres, thanks to the emissions value of less than 100 g/km which allows access to restricted traffic zones), which rise to 24,000 for the 2WD alternative with automatic transmission; and at 24,500 for the all-wheel drive model, available only with manual transmission.

by SERGIO BRACCINI