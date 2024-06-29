Verstappen at +71 over Norris
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|227
|2
|Landon Norris
|McLaren
|156
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|150
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|120
|5
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|112
|6
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren
|94
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|86
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|73
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|41
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|19
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|17
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|9
|13
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|6
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Ferrari
|6
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|5
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|3
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|2
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1
|19
|Guanyu Zhou
|Sauber
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
Max Verstappen he won the tenth Sprint out of 15, the third out of three in 2024, and thanks to Piastri’s overtaking of Norris he gained two points on the English driver who is now 71 points behind the Dutchman.
Charles Leclercseventh at the finish line, fell to -6 against Norris in the fight for second place which sees the McLaren driver currently faster than the Monegasque due to the MCL38 being superior to the Ferrari SF24.
Only the eight drivers from the four top teams scored points, Perez was lapped in the standings from Verstappen.
