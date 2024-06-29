Verstappen at +71 over Norris

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 227 2 Landon Norris McLaren 156 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 150 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 120 5 Sergio Perez Red Bull 112 6 Oscar Plates McLaren 94 7 George Russell Mercedes 86 8 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 73 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 41 10 Yuki Tsunoda RB 19 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 17 12 Daniel Ricciardo RB 9 13 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 6 14 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 6 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 5 16 Esteban Ocon Alpine 3 17 Alexander Albon Williams 2 18 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1 19 Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0 20 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 0

Max Verstappen he won the tenth Sprint out of 15, the third out of three in 2024, and thanks to Piastri’s overtaking of Norris he gained two points on the English driver who is now 71 points behind the Dutchman.

Charles Leclercseventh at the finish line, fell to -6 against Norris in the fight for second place which sees the McLaren driver currently faster than the Monegasque due to the MCL38 being superior to the Ferrari SF24.

Only the eight drivers from the four top teams scored points, Perez was lapped in the standings from Verstappen.