Chiapas.- This Sunday, January 29, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures will be registering from 18 to 31 degrees Celsius with clear skies according to the weather forecast.

As reported by the National Meteorological Service, for this Sunday in Chiapas showers with accumulations of up to 25 millimeters are expected in some points of the entity.

On the other hand, for Sunday, an anticyclonic circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere will promote stable weather, a warm to hot environment and a low probability of rain in the west, center, south and southeast of the Mexican Republic, including the Valley of Mexico .

In the afternoon, a new cold front associated with a cold-core vortex will approach the northwest of the country, and in interaction with the ingress of moisture generated by the polar jet stream, it will cause showers in Baja California and Sonora, as well as a decrease in temperatures. the temperature and possible fall of snow or sleet in the sierras of the north of Baja California.

For its part, a second cold front will approach northeastern Mexico, where it will interact with a dry line and with the subtropical jet stream, conditions that will promote isolated rains (from 0.1 to 5 mm) in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h is forecast in the Gulf of California, and with dust storms in Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Sonora and Zacatecas; east and southeast wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the coast of Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tamaulipas and Yucatán, and with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí.

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius with frosts are forecast in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango; -5 to 0 degrees Celsius with frosts in mountainous regions of Aguascalientes, Baja California, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Puebla, Sonora, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas, and minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frosts in the mountains of Coahuila, Mexico City, Chiapas, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Veracruz.