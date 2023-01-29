Cospito, intelligence alarm: “Possible attacks in Italy”

The explanation of why in a few hours there was damage, fire and soiling in the name of Alfredo Cospito could be in the “international call for solidarity” for the prisoner on hunger strike in Sassari published on some sites in the anarchist area. The news refers to a car set on fire in Berlin with the diplomatic license plate of an official, the window of the Consulate General building in Barcelona with solidarity inscriptions for the prisoner for terrorism crimes under the 41 bis and various demonstrative actions in Italy.

As Republic reports, Italian intelligence fears terrorist attacks in our country as well. “How many Italian anarchists are there? There is no precise number, but according to police and carabinieri analysts there are less than a hundred “operators” willing to participate in the campaigns. There are a dozen active “cells”, but it is difficult to consider them organized groups. This is because there is no top-down structure, which is why it would be wrong to consider Cospito as the head of Fai or as the one who, in the manner of a godfather, can give orders by sending pizzini from prison”.

In the meantime, the government, as La Stampa explains, is in any case maintaining a hard line. As can be seen from Meloni’s nuanced press release: “I expressed concern and attention to this new violence against our diplomats”. And then, as La Stampa says, “two hours after a statement by the Undersecretary of Justice (of the Brothers of Italy) Andrea Delmastro comes full circle: «The magistrates are not intimidated and the State does not bend. The legislation against terrorism does not back down »”.

