Chiapas.- This Monday in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 19 to 29 degrees Celsius will be presenting with clear skies and no probability of rain, according to the weather forecast.

According to the forecast of National Metereological Service (SMN), for this Monday it is expected that in Chiapas occasional rains and gusts of wind of up to 40 kilometers per hour are recorded.

It is expected that the regions where these effects occur are; North, Maya, Lacandona Jungle, Comiteco Plateau, Tojolobal, Tujilá, Llanos, Mezcalapa, Metropolitan, Sierra Mariscal and Soconusco.

In this regard, it is expected that accumulations of 0.1 to 50 millimeters will be recorded in the North, Mezcalapa, De los Bosque and other regions.

While in the Maya and Lacandona regions it is expected that very heavy rains are occurring with accumulated amounts of 50 to 75 millimeters.