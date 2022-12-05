Oil, on the rise: EU price cap on Russian crude takes off

Prices of Petroleum up in Asian markets after the decision of theOPEC+ to keep current production levels unchanged. today in Europe is entered into force a new package of sanctions against Russia which provides for the imposition of a ceiling of 60 dollars per barrel on oil prices Petroleum Russian sold in third countries, in addition to the EU embargo on imports by sea (with the exception of crude oil arriving by pipeline in Hungary). WTI futures gained 0.59% to 80.46 dollars a barrel while those of Brent rose 0.51% to 86 dollars a barrel.

Oil, embargo and price cap on Russian crude enters into force

It entered into forceEU embargo to imports (by sea) of Russian oil and the price cap agreed between the EU, G7 and Australia, in an attempt by the West to limit the ability to Fly to finance the war Ukraine. The new limit on the price of Russian oil is set at 60 dollars a barrel. The deal allows Russian oil to be shipped to third countries using G7 and EU tankers, only if the cargo is bought at or below the price cap. There Russia he has already said he will not respect the measure even if he has to cut production.

The G7 states and Australia agreed on a $60-a-barrel price cap for Russian seaborne crude after European Union members overcame resistance from Poland. “We are working on mechanisms that prohibit the use of the price cap tool, regardless of the level set, because such interference could further destabilize the market – said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak – We will sell oil and petroleum products only to those Countries that will work with us under market conditions, even if we have to reduce production a bit.” The G7 deal allows Russian oil to be sent to third countries using G7 and EU tankers, insurance companies and credit institutions, only if the cargo is purchased at or below the $60 ceiling.

Oil, Russia: with the price cap being studied to stop supplies

There Russia is working on the possibility of banning supplies of Petroleum subject to a Western-imposed price cap. This was claimed by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, according to reports from the ‘Guardian’. “We are working on mechanisms to prohibit the use of a tool such as the price cap, regardless of the established level, because such interference could further destabilize the market,” said Novak. Russia believes that the price cap “is not a market tool” and that “it is against all the rules”, so “we will sell Petroleum and petroleum products to those countries that will work with us on market terms, even if we have to somehow reduce production,” Novak added.

